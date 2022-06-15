Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Invests $2.50 Million in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZINGU. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $434,000.

Get FTAC Zeus Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:ZINGU opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZINGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.