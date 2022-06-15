Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Acquires New Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

CFFSU stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

