API3 (API3) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last Week

API3 (API3) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. API3 has a market capitalization of $50.21 million and $29.45 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, API3 has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One API3 coin can currently be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00006275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,650.69 or 0.99871059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00112155 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 110,978,134 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for API3 is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

