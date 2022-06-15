APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives $24.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of APi Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in APi Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,362,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,730,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 588.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,394,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,420,000 after buying an additional 3,755,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

APG stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. APi Group has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $26.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.63.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. APi Group had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

