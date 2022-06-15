Antonetti Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,422,000. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,055,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,631,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 204,025 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 270,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69.
