Antonetti Capital Management LLC Purchases 633 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 204.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,771,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,293,000 after buying an additional 249,205 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,130 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,932,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,334,000 after purchasing an additional 577,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,028,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,673,000 after purchasing an additional 120,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $460,138,000. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $97.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.13 and its 200 day moving average is $107.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $0.995 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

