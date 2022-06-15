Antonetti Capital Management LLC Has $310,000 Stock Position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZ. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REZ opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.92 and a 12-month high of $100.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.33 and a 200-day moving average of $91.53.

