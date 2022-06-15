Antonetti Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in AeroVironment by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.86.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $81.17 on Wednesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $115.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,704.77 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

