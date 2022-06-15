Antonetti Capital Management LLC Buys 1,006 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4,024.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFC. Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

NYSE TFC opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

