Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives $66.03 Average PT from Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.18.
BUD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($57.29) to €54.00 ($56.25) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €67.00 ($69.79) to €74.00 ($77.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($61.46) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($62.50) to €65.00 ($67.71) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
BUD opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $79.67.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Get Rating)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
