Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives $66.03 Average PT from Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.18.

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($57.29) to €54.00 ($56.25) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €67.00 ($69.79) to €74.00 ($77.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($61.46) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($62.50) to €65.00 ($67.71) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BUD opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

