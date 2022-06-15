Anglo Pacific Group plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:APY)

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of TSE:APY opened at C$2.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$500.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.63. Anglo Pacific Group has a one year low of C$2.02 and a one year high of C$3.85.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

About Anglo Pacific Group (Get Rating)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.