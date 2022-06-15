Analysts Set Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Price Target at GBX 315

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 315 ($3.82).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.94) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Tesco from GBX 327 ($3.97) to GBX 320 ($3.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 251.72 ($3.06) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £18.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 266.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 279.10. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 221.70 ($2.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 304.10 ($3.69).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 7.70 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is 0.48%.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

