Analysts Set Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Price Target at C$7.00

Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GUD. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.70 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th.

GUD opened at C$5.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.35. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$5.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$584.52 million and a P/E ratio of -92.18.

Knight Therapeutics ( TSE:GUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$63.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight Therapeutics will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knight Therapeutics news, Director Samira Sakhia bought 19,305 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$708,282.12. Also, insider Long Zone Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,705,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,219,673.61. Insiders bought 41,205 shares of company stock valued at $213,470 in the last quarter.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

