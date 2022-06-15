Analysts Set Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Price Target at C$23.03

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.03.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CSFB raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Richard Gagnon purchased 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,098.20.

INE stock opened at C$17.40 on Wednesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$15.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.16.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$188.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$181.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.4285698 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -757.89%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.