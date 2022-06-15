Analysts Set Expectations for Smartsheet Inc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Smartsheet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 8th. William Blair analyst J. Roberge anticipates that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Smartsheet’s current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMAR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.93.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $29.49 on Monday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $54.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

