Analysts Set Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target at $79.40

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.37. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $93.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 675.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

