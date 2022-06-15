Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN traded down $2.93 on Wednesday, hitting $232.77. The company had a trading volume of 113,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,625. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.48. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

