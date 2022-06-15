American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 445,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,502,859 shares.The stock last traded at $11.79 and had previously closed at $11.92.

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.54.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

