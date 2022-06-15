Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 51,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 639,914 shares.The stock last traded at $79.92 and had previously closed at $81.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.31. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

