Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.9% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bancreek Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $4,745,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $4,548,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,134.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,356.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2,625.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,323.54.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

