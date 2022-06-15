Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDRX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Black sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $1,299,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,455,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,216,553.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Langan sold 51,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $933,850.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,015 shares of company stock worth $5,550,054. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

