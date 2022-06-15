Alliance Fan Token Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Alliance Fan Token has a market capitalization of $187,059.29 and $24,695.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00425699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00062385 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,856.65 or 1.69985219 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

