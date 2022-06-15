Alkaline Water (CVE:WTER) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Alkaline Water Company Inc (CVE:WTER – Get Rating) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.28. Approximately 6,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 15,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.28. The firm has a market cap of C$75.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79.
