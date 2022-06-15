Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Update

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,008,300 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the May 15th total of 5,146,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,157.0 days.

ALFFF opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

