Air Canada (TSE:AC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.03

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$19.03 and last traded at C$19.08, with a volume of 2086857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on AC. Cormark cut their price objective on Air Canada to C$25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Air Canada from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.16.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The firm has a market cap of C$6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.96.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.63) by C($0.88). The business had revenue of C$2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.74 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 1.5399998 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz acquired 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$88,115.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$363,973.72. Also, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total value of C$80,094.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,444.20.

About Air Canada (TSE:AC)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

