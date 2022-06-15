Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.96

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.62.
About Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advantage Solutions (ADV)
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.