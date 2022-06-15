Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.96

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 766,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $2,432,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,434,000. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

