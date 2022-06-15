Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Declares $1.50 Quarterly Dividend

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Advance Auto Parts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 138.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Advance Auto Parts has a payout ratio of 39.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $15.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of AAP stock opened at $171.48 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $169.59 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $271,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $656,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 603.6% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 114,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,737,000 after buying an additional 98,391 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 636.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAP. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.94.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.