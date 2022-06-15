Adshares (ADS) Market Cap Achieves $52.02 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $1.90 or 0.00008939 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $52.02 million and $756,195.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 27,426,763 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

