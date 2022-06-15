Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 320 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $11.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $674.64. 488,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,785,713. The company has a market cap of $698.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $831.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $918.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $593.50 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.