Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.85

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 3157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

ACEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $378,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,309.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,614. Insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 72,097 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 71,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

