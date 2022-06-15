9,216 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Acquired by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,216 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.57.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $101,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,015.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $6,968,072. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $127.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

