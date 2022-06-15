79,043 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 3.0% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $34.06. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.