7,047 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,683 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,136,000 after buying an additional 1,708,005 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,908,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,365,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,948,000 after buying an additional 1,097,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.33.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.11. 145,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,615,082. The stock has a market cap of $217.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.61 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

