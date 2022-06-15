5,119 Shares in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RFDI. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter.

RFDI stock opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.67. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

