5,060 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Acquired by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,766,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,076,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $77.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.78 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.67.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. Welltower’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

