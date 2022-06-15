3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives $20.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,480.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,158 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,159. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $94,570.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,838 shares of company stock worth $174,604. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,342 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $78,650,000 after buying an additional 1,662,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,536,609 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after buying an additional 21,966 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 277,109 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 64,376 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,428 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 23,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,850 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $9.28 on Friday. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.39.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). 3D Systems had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

