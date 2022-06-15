30,960 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.5% of First Community Trust NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after buying an additional 10,440,786 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $454,553,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after buying an additional 5,013,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $262,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

