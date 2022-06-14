ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Hits $0.0201 on Top Exchanges

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $3.66 million and $265,511.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.00388447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00042288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011236 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 182,106,572 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

