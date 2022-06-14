ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Short Interest Update

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 4,150,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.01.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,298,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.60.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 167.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 41.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.80%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

