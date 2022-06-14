Zel (ZEL) Tops One Day Volume of $175,811.00

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.05 or 0.00288502 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00071551 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00065249 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003383 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

