Zano Achieves Market Cap of $4.43 Million (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $4.43 million and $44,442.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zano has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,359.33 or 0.99574109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00028834 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00193181 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00090974 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00112693 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00157619 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,237,224 coins and its circulating supply is 11,207,724 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

