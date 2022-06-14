Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Update

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ CTIB opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. Yunhong CTI has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.41.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a negative net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Yunhong CTI worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

