Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 200 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $172.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.91. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

