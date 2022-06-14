Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Waterdrop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

WDH traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 522,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,456. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. Waterdrop has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $8.15.

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.76 million during the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative return on equity of 68.93% and a negative net margin of 49.04%. Research analysts predict that Waterdrop will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Waterdrop in the first quarter worth $36,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Waterdrop by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

