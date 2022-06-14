Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €205.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) received a €205.00 ($213.54) target price from UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €199.00 ($207.29) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($195.83) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($191.67) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($161.46) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($166.67) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €174.20 ($181.46).

ETR WCH traded down €3.75 ($3.91) on Tuesday, reaching €163.00 ($169.79). 127,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €165.89 and a 200-day moving average price of €148.09. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €116.65 ($121.51) and a 12 month high of €187.10 ($194.90).

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

