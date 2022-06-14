Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,406 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

