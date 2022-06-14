UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Acquired by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of UWM worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in UWM by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of UWM by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of UWM by 24.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UWM by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of UWM by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Argus lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.

Shares of UWMC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. 3,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.01. UWM Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

