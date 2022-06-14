United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.65-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.80 billion-$29.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.66 billion.

UNFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. CL King assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Natural Foods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.57.

Shares of NYSE UNFI traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.01. 1,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,468. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

