Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the May 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBSFY. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.30 ($57.60) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($57.29) to €53.00 ($55.21) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €38.10 ($39.69) to €40.00 ($41.67) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($41.67) to €45.00 ($46.88) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.