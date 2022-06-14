Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Insider Hector Lezama Acquires 33,500 Shares

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) insider Hector Lezama acquired 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $208,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,003.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TUP traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.81. 1,391,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,726. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $266.36 million, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.39%. The firm had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

