Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Insider Hector Lezama Acquires 33,500 Shares

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) insider Hector Lezama acquired 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $208,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,003.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
TUP traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.81. 1,391,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,726. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $266.36 million, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.59.
Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.39%. The firm had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
About Tupperware Brands (Get Rating)
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
